Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $721,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after acquiring an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $162.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

