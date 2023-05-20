Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 18,088 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

