Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.