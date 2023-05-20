Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,361 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $446.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $410.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

