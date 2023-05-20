Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

NYSE IHG opened at $67.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

