Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 19th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

