New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE NYCB opened at $10.92 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
