Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

