abrdn plc Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

