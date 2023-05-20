abrdn plc Buys 4,611 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

