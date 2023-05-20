abrdn plc Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,257.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.