YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.47% of YETI worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

