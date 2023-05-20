abrdn plc Purchases 57,302 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

