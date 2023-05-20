abrdn plc Buys 31,327 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

