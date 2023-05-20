abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

abrdn plc raised its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.09% of Cryoport worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 68.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 276.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

CYRX opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

