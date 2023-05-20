abrdn plc Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $227.19. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

