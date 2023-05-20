abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 806,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.