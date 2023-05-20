Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stake Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.