abrdn plc Buys 4,341 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in McKesson by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $397.67 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

