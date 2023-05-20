abrdn plc Purchases 8,061 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

abrdn plc increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

