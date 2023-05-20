abrdn plc Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.