Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

BUD stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

