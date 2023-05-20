Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.00. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.