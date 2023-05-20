Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,544 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

