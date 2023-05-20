Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock Position Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Glatfelter worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Glatfelter by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Glatfelter by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Glatfelter by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 819,222 shares of company stock worth $2,727,738 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of GLT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.