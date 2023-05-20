Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

