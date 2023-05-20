Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.03 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

