abrdn plc Has $19.03 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

SNPS opened at $408.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

