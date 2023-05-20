Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,613 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

SRE stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.