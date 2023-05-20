abrdn plc Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

