abrdn plc Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

AWK opened at $141.45 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.