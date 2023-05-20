abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of RBC Bearings worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $224.34 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.