abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of RBC Bearings worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $224.34 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

