Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.49. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

