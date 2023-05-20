Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRC opened at $38.92 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.