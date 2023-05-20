abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Sysco worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

