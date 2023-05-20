abrdn plc Purchases 19,024 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

abrdn plc raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,669,000 after buying an additional 458,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.