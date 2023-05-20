abrdn plc Decreases Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,530 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nova were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Nova by 13,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 925,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after buying an additional 166,462 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Nova by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 300,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Nova Trading Up 0.6 %

NVMI opened at $100.40 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.