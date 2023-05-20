abrdn plc Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 55,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE:DD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

