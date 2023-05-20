abrdn plc Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

