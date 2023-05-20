abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.