abrdn plc Grows Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

abrdn plc raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,420 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 389,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

