abrdn plc Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.67 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

