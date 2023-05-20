The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.30.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.