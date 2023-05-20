Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $129,000 in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $11.22 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

