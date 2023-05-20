Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $109,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TUP opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

