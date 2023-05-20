Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

