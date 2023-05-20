Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,864,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $72.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

