Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

