Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

