Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 16,432 Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

